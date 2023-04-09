The Nigerian police say they have arrested police escorts attached to famous Buhari APC singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara for shooting indiscriminately at an event.

Rara was at the centre stage of the APC campaigns in Northern Nigeria, singing at various rallies while the electioneering lasted.

A viral video of the incident, shared by the police and the singer, shows two police escorts attached to the singer shooting guns indiscriminately.

The shooting occurred while the singer’s fans followed him to his parked SUV hailing him in Hausa, saying (Sai Maigida), meaning (You are our boss. We hail you).

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of Rarara’s police escorts on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Many Twitter users who commented on the video called on police authorities to subject the police officers to disciplinary action.

The statement read: “The NPF has condemned the unprofessionalism and act of indiscipline displayed by the policemen caught in the video that is trending where some policemen were seen firing shots to rob the ego and hype a musician in the Kano city recently.

The police officers have been identified and arrested. They will be brought to the Force Headquarters for an interview and necessary disciplinary action. Such an act is unpoliced and can not be condoned. So, we appreciate the concern of well-meaning Nigerians and groups who have forwarded the video to us for our attention and action. We will continue to adopt and embrace innovations and ideas that can propel productive turnarounds in the Police.

Unprofessionalism:

The NPF has condemned the Unprofessionalism and act of indiscipline displayed by the policemen caught in the video that is trending where some policemen were seen firing shots to rob the ego and hype a musician in the Kano city recently. pic.twitter.com/9oIrdH3Xjt — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) April 8, 2023

Rarara reacts

Responding to the development, the famous singer defended his police escorts claiming they shot indiscriminately to protect him.

“The police shoot to scare thugs who are trying to attack me. I visited Kahutu, Katsina state, to distribute Ramadan packages to my people,’’ Rarara said in a video on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums set ablaze residence of APC singer in Kano

Meanwhile, a critical assessment of the shooting incident video by PREMIUM TIMES did not indicate that thugs were attacking the singer as he claimed. Instead, the so-called thugs Rarara referred to were youth jubilating and celebrating him while he walked majestically and jumped into his car.

It is the second time the singer would make news headlines after the gubernatorial elections in Kano State. Thugs looted and burnt his Kano residence after the Kano State governorship election that saw the ruling party APC lose to arch-rival Rabiu Kwankwaso’s NNPP.

