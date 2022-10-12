Nigerian film actress, Rahama Sadau, has criticised the Kannywood movie industry regulators, Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for suspending actress Safiya Yusuf popularly called Safara’u, over her leaked nude video.

Safara’u was suspended from the Hausa movie industry in 2020 by MOPPAN.

The talented actress said her friends invaded her privacy by leaking her nudes, which affected her thriving career at the time.

Safara’u, a popular character in the Arewa 24 Hausa film series, Kwana Casa’in, meaning 90 days, said she stayed indoors for three months for fear of stigmatisation.

The actress added that she almost deactivated her social media accounts over the number of insults she got from people. Still, her parents and relatives advised her to take it as destiny.

Rahama Sadau reacts

Meanwhile, in a Monday video post by Ms Sadau, a ‘serial offender’ herself, she criticised MOPPAN for suspending Safara’u.

The actress was suspended from Kannywood for the first time in March 2015.

“I felt it was not suitable for the regulators to suspend the actress for the leaked nude video. The process followed to address the issue was wrong. She is human, and that can lead her to depression.

“If you listen to her video interview with the BBC Hausa, you will see that she is not happy and looks stressed and depressed.

“I have been suspended from the Kannywood several times, but I never was moved by it or felt worried. Anytime they announced the suspension, I looked at it and smiled.

“Safara’u is suffering from mental health (sic). The people that are suspending and banning actors are people that don’t have faces. I never knew who suspended me when I was suspended because they are faceless.

“My only question to the players in the Industry is why it is easy for them to say one is suspended or banned for any simple mistake. It is not correct.”

Rahama’s past offence

The MOPPAN accused the actress, claiming she was denied a role in a movie for refusing sexual overtures of the director, Adam Zango.

The association said Ms Sadau was suspended for violating its rules and regulation.

Ms Sadau, in a post on her Instagram page, had accused Mr Zango of firing her from his movie, Duniya Makaranta, after she rejected his romantic advances.

However, she posted an apology the following day, calling her behaviour childish.

One year later, in 2017, she was expelled from Kannywood.

Sadau’s offence was that she was featured in a 4-minute 19 seconds romantic musical video by ClassiQ.

MOPPAN said, “The industry leadership has taken this decision for her violation of its codes of ethics known to all its practitioners.”

She was recalled in 2017.

In 2020, the actress was also criticised and suspended from Kannywood for displaying her half-naked picture on Twitter.

She later apologised to her fans in an open video online and was pardoned.