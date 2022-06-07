A civil servant and resident of Gusau, Zamfara State, Bala Musa, has sued a famous Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, for allegedly reneging on her promise to marry him.

According to NAN, Mr Musa made a case against the actress for defrauding him of N396,000.

Both parties appeared before a Sharia Court in Kaduna State on Monday.

The 33-year-old actress, Hadiza Gabon, stars in Kannywood and Nollywood movies.

The actress, best known for her appearance in Ali Yaga Ali, also serves as an MTN Nigeria and Indomie noodles ambassador.

Court proceedings

Mr Musa told the court that he had been in a relationship with the actress. He also alleged that she promised to marry him.

“So far, I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry me

“She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara, where I live, after making all arrangements to host her.”

The case was first heard on May 23, but the defendant was not in court after being served.

On her part, the defendant, who was represented by her counsel, Mubarak Kabir, said his client was not sure of the authenticity of the summons.

“My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security,” he said.

Mr Kabir prayed to the court to give him more time to produce his client in court.

The judge, Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the matter until June 13.

