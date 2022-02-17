A delegation of notable artists, musicians, entertainers, and creatives from Northern Nigeria have commended the Muhammadu Buhari administration while tabling their requests to spur their industry further.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, shared details of the visit in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the vice president received the delegation when they made the courtesy call at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Kannywood delegation delivered a song filled with a commendation for the work and accomplishments while also chorusing that Osinbajo is together with “Baba Buhari.”

Kannywood is the Hausa-language film industry.

Yusuf Haruna, also known as Baban Chinedu, a Muslim actor featured as an Igbo character in films, sang the song.

The Kannywood actors praised the leadership, dedication, and wisdom of the Buhari-Osinbajo administration.

The leader of the delegation, Alhaji Rarara, recalled how some of the delegation members including himself, had been actively supporting the administration.

He also praised the government for its laudable programs that had touched so many people but added that more needed to be done.

“We know both yourself and the president are committed to the people and are aligned; that is why we are still with you,” he said.

In his remarks on behalf of the group, Yakubu Mohammed, the spokesperson, added that the group supported the administration and would continue to support the government.

Mr Mohammed solicited government assistance in helping to address some of the challenges the industry was facing, especially in the area of financial enablement.

He said the group’s activities were funded solely by its members but lamented that the industry was lagging.

While receiving the delegation, Mr Osinbajo said that its most important resource was human resources.

He said Nigeria must place a premium on its human resources because its talents were its biggest export and significant investment.

Commendations

Mr Osinbajo said he had encountered the works of some of the delegation members, such as veteran Kannywood actor Rabiu Rikadawa, among others.

“I think one of the best things that our country has is talent, excellent talent; sometimes we make the mistake of not exhibiting our talents enough, not showing off our talents enough, and it’s a big mistake because this is our best resource.

“When you look at our country, here is a beautiful country, with talents from every corner, but it can also be a place where people are just fighting, quarreling over nothing; whereas we can bring, with the power of what you are doing, we can bring people together, we can bring all our people together.

“If you look at sports, if you look at entertainment, they can bring people together; and we must use it to bring our people together; we must use this talent to bring our people together.

“I like the film industry. I enjoy comedy, I enjoy songs in whatever language, and I’m sure there are so many who are interested.

“Even sometimes looking at a video when you don’t even speak the language, you look at a video you’ll laugh because you know that it is funny.”

According to him, it does not matter the language in which creative work is delivered; people will laugh so long as it is funny.

He said that the creative industry had a powerful weapon – drama, music, comedy as they were compelling and could do many things.

“The usefulness of your talent is not just for a small set of people, but it is for everybody because your contributions are significant.

“I am happy to see all of us who are here, people who are using their talents to invest as they can.

“We can do more if we are supported, supported by government, supported by the private sector, but the question is how, how are we going to do that?

“I want us to take this meeting seriously so that we can have a meeting to advance what we have been talking about,” he said.

The vice president said that despite the challenges of insecurity insurgency, the government would continue to explore ways to support the creative sector and improve other aspects of national life.

Mr Osinbajo said he was looking forward to working with the group to resolve the industry’s challenges.

