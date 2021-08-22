ADVERTISEMENT

Kannywood Adam Zango has said that he will likely quit the Hausa film Industry should he secure a better source of making money.

The actor said he is not quite excited again with the entertainment industry even though he is still in it. He said should he secure a better source of income, he would quit.

“I am a superstar in the Kannywood and I thank God for that, but I still have that plan should I secure a better source of making money, I will quit completely and do some other things, Zango said in a chat with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

Zango also gave reasons he doesn’t travel abroad more often like his other colleagues, saying “ I don’t like the airplane, I hate it so I try as much as possible not to have any reason to be in it. The longest plane trip I had was when I traveled to London in 2016.”

Zango’s earlier quit threat

In September 2019, the actor announced that he was no longer a party to the Kannywood film industry.

In a nine-minute video posted on his Instagram page, Zango said his colleagues were envious of his success.

“My colleagues in the Kannywood are not with me again. They don’t like me and are envious of my successes. They are treating me like a novice and do not take me seriously at all. All because Allah has made me great and I am prospering more than them.

“About 90 per cent of the players in the industry are envious of me. They are player hating me. They don’t like me at all. All because I am successful and better than them. They sponsor people to attack me on social media pages all because am better than them.

“I could not take it anymore so I decided to quit the Kannywood and stand-alone with the few that are with me.”

The actor has since started a new movie industry in Kaduna called Kaddywood.