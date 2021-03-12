Nigerian movie star, Rahama Sadau has debunked social media speculations that she is searching for the right man to marry.

Earlier in the week, reports were rife that the former Kannywood actress was desperate to settle down and was searching for the right man.

An obviously angry Rahama took to her Instagram page to deny the reports and tackle critics.

Reaction

She reacted to the reports, written in Hausa: “Duk mai son aure na ya fito na shirya yin aure yanzu” which loosely translated in English means, “Anybody who is willing to marry me should come forward, I am ready now.”

She shared the same message on her official Facebook page with a denial saying she never authored the post.

‘’Fake Fake Fake… I never said and never authored anything like this. It is fake and I will not accept this.”

Meanwhile, Sadau’s remarks didn’t go down well with some of her social media followers, many of whom still begrudge her for leaving Kannywood for Nollywood.

As of press time, the Instagram post had gotten over 10,000 mixed reactions.

While many agree with her statement, others felt it was totally uncalled for.

It soon became a war of words between her loyalists and critics.

Meanwhile, the actress had a field day replying to some of the comments which were mostly written in Hausa, and ignored others.

Below are some comments

“I don’t know why and how people can go to the extreme just to shame and ruin people’s day and image. Shame! But please Rahama do get yourself a suitable, God-fearing man as a husband at least for your families image” Ahmed S Adam

“Dear Rahma Sadau,

As a celebrity, you should not mind some people who are trying to hurt you, though you mean to defend yourself. But Islamically it is not something shameful while you as a celebrity are something shameful.

My advice to you is, whenever you have the opportunity to marry, just marry the one who is good to be the father of your children.

No matter what, you are a sister in Islam and we love you so much, we appreciate your good and correct your bad. May Allah guide you and grant you what is best for u” Ashiru Alhassan.

” We are just hypocrites! We leave the real issue eating us in the north and be judging somebody’s personality. Judgment is for God and not man. This woman will make heaven than many of you calling her names” James Tanko.

“Please try and distance yourself from shaidan, wallahi there is nothing worth living in this sinful world, may Allah brings a better spouse for you amin.” Saminu Hamisu.

FAKE FAKE FAKE FUCKING FAKE!!!! 😡

A GIDAN UBAN WA NACE HAKA? 😡Allah ya kyauta wa wanda sukayi haka!!!! Nonsense!!!! 😤😤 Posted by Rahama Sadau on Monday, 8 March 2021

Controversies

Sadau, who has been banned from appearing in Kannywood twice in four years, is not new to controversies.

In November 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Sadau’s pictures resulted in a controversy on social media, which forced the actress to withdraw them and apologise.

She appeared in a music video in which she was seen cuddling singer Classiq in 2016 and was banned by the Hausa film regulatory body, the Motion Pictures Practitioner Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN.

The latter also placed another ban on her for posting controversial photos on Instagram in November. A photo of her hugging American superstar, Akon, in 2018 also sparked outrage on social media.

Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, subsequently secured a pardon for the actress and after apologising to MOPPAN in 2019, and she returned to acting in the Kannywood.

Meanwhile, the ban did not stop her from acting in Nollywood