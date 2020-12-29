The year 2020 has been a fascinating one for Kannywood and its stars.

From milestone accomplishments to some degree of government and personal support for the industry, the actors and crew members have a lot to be appreciative for in 2020.

Meanwhile, the year did not end without some controversies and deaths.

As we wind down 2020, PREMIUM TIMES presents to you an overview of some key activities that shaped Kannywood in 2020.

1 – Kano govt shuts down Sani Danja’s studio

In February, Kannywood actor and singer, Sani Danja, criticised the Kano State Government for locking up his photo and recording studio in Kano.

He called the action a political clampdown on the ‘opposition’ in the entertainment industry.

Danja, a PDP supporter, accused the APC led government in Kano under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of witch-hunting opposition supporters.

Meanwhile, responding to Danja’s assertion, the chairperson of the Kano State censors board, Afakallahu Na’abba, said Danja could not provide evidence that he registered his company with the board.

2 – Actress Maryam Booth sued ex-lover over nude video

In March, Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, of leaking her nude video on social media.

The three seconds nude video was shot in a room, apparently by someone the actress was intimate with. The actress accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, of leaking the video.

“For the record, I want to categorically state that this same man (lbrahim Ahmad Rufai) has, in multiple occasions, threatened to leaked my video if I didn’t give him money.

Maryam and ex-lover Rufai, who denied leaking the video, sued each other, with the cases still lingering in a Kano court.

3 – Adam Zango released new song about ‘coronavirus’

In May, Kannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, released a new song titled ‘coronavirus.’

The singer, who released the song on his Instagram, caught the attention of many of his followers, especially northern folks.

The four minutes’ combination of Hausa and English lyrics was full of prayers, for God to protect the people from contracting the deadly virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

4 – Ali Nuhu loses father

In June, the Kannywood industry was thrown into mourning as one of its leading figures, Ali Nuhu, lost his father.

The father, Nuhu Poloma, died in Gombe.

Mr Poloma is a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Reports said he was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was pronounced dead from an undisclosed illness.

5 – Kannywood mourns Fadila Mohammed

In August, the Hausa film industry was thrown for the second time into mourning over the demise of popular actress Fadila Mohammed known as ‘Lollipop’ in the industry.

Fadila died after a protracted illness in Kaduna, where she lived with her parents.

6 – Non-Hausa businessman donated N600 million to support Kannywood

In 2020, the Kannywood movie industry got a boost from a non-Hausa business man, Jack-Rich, who supported the industry with a cash donation of N600 million naira.

“ I can tell you Mr Jack-Rich did not only support the industry with ₦600 million, he also promised to keep supporting us any other ways he can.” Nuhu Abdullahi, a top Kannywood actor and producer told PREMIUM TIMES.

7 – El-Rufai donated plot of land, N100 million to Kannywood

Just after Mr Jack-Rich’s donation to the Kannywood industry, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State also donated a piece of land to support the industry and also pledged to contribute ₦100 million when work starts on the plot of the land. A cinema is to be built on the land.

8 – Kannywood: Rahama Sadau apologised to fans over controversial picture

In November, Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau stirred a serious debate after posting a picture of herself on her social media pages. In the picture, the actress wore a stylishly blended dress with an open back trimmed to fit her buttocks.

Many fans lashed at the actress over the dress, resulting in a heated debate among them on her social media pages.

Some insisted she should not have posted a picture of her dressed that way on her pages, saying as a Muslim, she should not be encouraging indecency. Others saw nothing wrong in the dress, saying the actress chose to wear what she was comfortable in.

The debate became so hot that the actress had to comment and subsequently deleted the picture and comments from her pages. She then apologised for her action that ignited the debate.

She said, “It’s sad and unfortunate waking up to series of unexpected messages, tags & trends over the harmless pictures I posted. As a human, I laughed at some, frowned against many & disapproved most. To the most unfortunate event, some of these comments took a different dimension.”

9 – Di’Ja makes acting debut

Mavin Records artiste, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, landed her debut acting role in a Kannywood movie titled ‘Mati A Zazzau’ in January 2020.

Di’ja starred alongside Sadiq Sani Sadiq in a lead role.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 Kannywood hit comedy movie, ‘Mati Da Lado’.

It is a comical film about two brothers, Sadiq and Lado, who went about different villages pretending to be Islamic clerics and scamming people in the process.

10 – Dog plays lead role in Zaharaddeen Sani’s new film

Kannywood’s Zaharadden Sani, popularly called Kannywood Macho Man, featured his trained dog in a new movie in 2020. It is the first time Kannywood will see a film that will feature a dog as the lead actor.

Sani said he always wanted to do something different in Kannywood.

“I always wanted to do something different in everything I do. If you remember, I was the one who did the first movie depicting Boko Haram atrocities (Abu Hassan). This time around, I am coming with another one, I am going to use a dog as a lead actor in my new film, titled (Haduwar Hanya).” Sani told PREMIUM TIMES at the premiere of the film in November.

He also said he bought the dog from Spain years ago and it cost him thousands of dollars.