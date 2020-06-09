Kannywood star Ali Nuhu loses father

Related News

Kannywood all-time star and actor, Ali Nuhu, has lost his father Nuhu Poloma Monday night, in Gombe.

Mr Poloma was a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Reports say he was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was pronounced dead from an undisclosed illness.

Many associates of the King of Kannywood, as he is termed, took to social media, announcing the demise.

One of the producers of Kannywood Naziru Auwal, a.k.a Naziru Danhajiya, on his Instagram page, shared the news of the demise of Mr Poloma, he wrote in Arabic transliteration and Hausa, which is translated:

“Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaihirrajiun.

“Ali Nuhu just lost his father in Gombe.”

Other actors, producers and directors in the industry such as; Adam A. Zango (actor and director), Maryam Booth (actor and producer), Hafsat Idris, Aishatu Humaira, Director Yaseen Auwal are among sympathisers, who shared the post.

Mr Poloma, a retired civil servant and a politician from Balanga local government of Gombe State, was married to late Hajiya Fatima Karderam Digema, from Borno State, the biological mother to the Kannywood king, Ali, before her demise.

Late Poloma left behind his wife, popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu, his brother Kabiru Poloma among others.