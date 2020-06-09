Kannywood star Ali Nuhu loses father

Ali Nuhu

Kannywood all-time star and actor, Ali Nuhu, has lost his father Nuhu Poloma Monday night, in Gombe.

Mr Poloma was a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Reports say he was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was pronounced dead from an undisclosed illness.

Many associates of the King of Kannywood, as he is termed, took to social media, announcing the demise.

One of the producers of Kannywood Naziru Auwal, a.k.a Naziru Danhajiya, on his Instagram page, shared the news of the demise of Mr Poloma, he wrote in Arabic transliteration and Hausa, which is translated:

“Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaihirrajiun.

“Ali Nuhu just lost his father in Gombe.”

Other actors, producers and directors in the industry such as; Adam A. Zango (actor and director), Maryam Booth (actor and producer), Hafsat Idris, Aishatu Humaira, Director Yaseen Auwal are among sympathisers, who shared the post.

Mr Poloma, a retired civil servant and a politician from Balanga local government of Gombe State, was married to late Hajiya Fatima Karderam Digema, from Borno State, the biological mother to the Kannywood king, Ali, before her demise.

Late Poloma left behind his wife, popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu, his brother Kabiru Poloma among others.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application