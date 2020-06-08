Artiste speaks on controversy over ‘dance for husband’ song

Related News

Nigerians were pleasantly surprised how a song caused ripples in many homes across the northern part of the country amidst the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was dancing and revelry sessions for many couples as wives danced while their husbands watched in many homes.

It started with a well-known love melody by Kannywood vocalist, Hamisu Breaker, titled ‘Jarumar Mata’ loaded with adoration verses that were released in 2019.

The song returned with a bang as married women used it to celebrate and re-emphasise their love for their husbands at home.

The recordings, which were shared via web-based networking media pages, were celebrated all over northern Nigeria.

But not long after the melody and the numerous recordings hit the internet, some northern clerics condemned the act by the women.

Artiste speaks

But the singer, Hamisu Breaker, said the song was not a recent one, according to an interview with BBC Hausa last week.

“I was surprised when I started receiving calls that my song has resurfaced and women are dancing and singing it for their husbands emphasising their love for them and sharing it on social media.

“I was very happy because it made the song more popular and made me too very popular. People want to see me and talk to me. But (I) am not aware of the dance for husband challenge,” he reportedly said.

Hamisu Breaker is 27 years old and from Kano State.

‘Dance for husband challenge’

PREMIUM TIMES learned the song resurfaced due to the efforts of an online blogger, Aisha Falke.

Aisha Falke in a post on her Instagram @Aisha_falke said she “asked women to dance for their husbands, record it and post on her Instagram page.” The best dancer was to receive a cash prize of N20,000 and a lunch in Abuja.

Hamisu Breaker

“That attracted many women who felt this is also an avenue to show their love to their husbands. Many started recording and posting on my page and also theirs.”

Aisha Falke also chided the clerics who said the song was not ‘Islamic’.

“I don’t see anything wrong in a woman dancing for her husband. I did it in good faith and with good intentions. But what I am hearing now made me come out and make myself clear to people.

“I asked women to do it and many did. I intend to give the best dancer a cash prize and lunch with me,” Falke said.

Clerics react

Many clerics who posted on social media and those who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES criticised the dance.

According to Mohammed Bello, an Islamic cleric in Kaduna, the challenge would have been better if not shared online.

“Islam did not permit married women to show their bodies out to any person who is not her (their) husband. This means that even if she is covered, she should not reveal it to people who are not her relatives or husband.

“This is very wrong and should not be encouraged. It is not bad that you do all the loving shows at home without the recording and publicising it,” Mr Bello Said.

Women react

But some women who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they were happy with the development.

Some, however, sided with the clerics saying the dances should not have been posted on social media.

“I am a married woman, and I do more than that with my husband at home, but of course, I can’t post it on social media. The sharing part is what I don’t like,” Hajia Fati, a resident of Kaduna said.

Another woman, Hawwa Mohammed said, “it is quite nice to dance for your husband, but our culture and tradition and religion does not allow that you put out what you do to your husband at home. It should remain between the two.”

Another woman who said she “danced for her husband” told PREMIUM TIMES, she never regretted doing that.

Requesting non-attribution due to the sensitivity of the topic, she told PREMIUM TIMES, “I did it out of excitement and love, but I was not happy with the comments I read from people, I agree it shouldn’t be out too.”