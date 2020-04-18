How we are coping with challenges of coronavirus pandemic- Kannywood Stars

Related News

Kannywood Adam Zango has said that players in the Hausa film industry are at a crossroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zango, who spoke to BBC Hausa on Thursday, said the industry just like others, is not thriving any longer, “as everything has stopped for every player of the industry.”

He also said many of the players in the industry have retired to faith “because of no work again.”

“The Kannywood industry is witnessing a total blackout because of the coronavirus pandemic. Is it acting, producing, making music, all have to be in a team of colleagues, but now it is not possible because of social distancing and even lockdown order.

“We make our money from what we do, from attending shows and concerts, weddings and all. It is not so anymore because of coronavirus. With this, we are hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But what can we do, health is always first before anything.”

The actor also called on Nigerians especially northerners who do not believe the virus exists to “come back to their senses accept the reality and protect themselves”.

“Most northerners never believe that coronavirus is real. They feel why would the government deny us going to the mosque and markets. I want to call on all that never believe in this virus to wake up from their slumber because it is not a joke.

“Countries that are more serious about the health of their people and are more developed have fallen victims of this pandemic. People have died more than what you can imagine. If we allow the number of cases to rise like in countries like Italy and Germany, how many people will die in this country?

“We should always reason with the government. They are not doing this to create deliberate hardship for its people.

“So if you insist that you must go to the mosque for the regular or Jumu’ah prayers, you will return and kill your family members. Because once you contracted the disease, your mother will contract it so also your wife, children, brothers and all. And again there is no vaccine for this virus. With that, you have just made every uneasy for your family.

“If we are saying it is hunger, I think it is better only one among 10 of you die of hunger that, coronavirus killing all of you.”

He called on the people to abide by what medical experts are saying to protect themselves. “We should support them and do what they ask us to do to protect ourselves,” Zango said.

Other actors who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said, it is going to be a tough time for players in the industry.

READ ALSO:

For instance, Fati SU, a popular figure in the industry said, it had been tough “but the coming of COVID-19 pandemic has worsened everything.”

“A movie comprises of many players, actors in location, directors, supporting staff, and many others, so with the lockdown and distancing we can’t come together. An that is what we have to do to earn. It is really going to be tough.”

Also, Umma Shehu, an actress and producer, said she has a film she was planning to release anytime soon “but everything is gone for now”.

“Yes, everything is gone for now. Some of us are in the middle of production, some have finished. We are all at home. Some are already complaining of running out of money. We have to be out at location before we make money. I pray for Allah to show us the end of the pandemic.