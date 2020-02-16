Nude Video: Deezell sues ex-lover Maryam Booth, demands N10 million

Related News

Ibrahim Rufai, also known as Deezell, has sued his ex-lover and popular Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, for false accusation and defamation of character.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Maryam accused Deezell of leaking a three seconds video of her fully unclad on social media.

“In a situation like this, one needs to be very observant before any pronouncement, but it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing,” Maryam wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

She also said she was in contact with her lawyers for a possible lawsuit against Deezell.

In response, Deezell denied leaking the video and insisted that Maryam apologise to him or he will go to court.

Apparently not satisfied with the actress staying quiet about his demand, the singer filled a lawsuit against Maryam and six others before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Deezell posted the lawsuit on his Twitter page @OfficialDeezell.

In the lawsuit seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Deezell included Maryam and six others, whose pseudonyms were used, as defendants.

“The court has ordered the Nigeria police force to investigate the full identities” of the other defendants, Deezell wrote.

The Suit

In his Tweets, Deezell wrote:

“Earlier this week, I issued two statements distancing myself from the outrageous malicious accusations leveled against me.

“On both occasions, I demanded immediate statement withdrawal and apology from the perpetrators. Since then, I have seen some posts and received messages where some publicly withdrew their allegations while several others refused to do so.

“Now after proper consultation with my United States attorneys along with my Nigerian lawyers, I have sued for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy insulting and abusive language, joint act, injuring of mind, voluntary and cyber-stalking, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the law.

“The court has ordered the Nigeria police force to investigate the full identities and report with details of the respondents, most particularly the 3rd-7th, while several other perpetrators not listed therein shall be joined as parties to the suit in due course. See you all in court. Officialdeezell.”

“WHEREOF, the Complainant is before this Honourable court to cause a criminal summons to be issued against the Defendants for the offences of Criminal Defamation, Inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy, insulting and abusive language, joint act, injury of mind, voluntary and cyberstalking contrary to sections 27, 32, 79, 96, 391 & 392 and 399 of the Penal Code laws of the Northern Nigeria 1963 and section 25(1) (a) (b) & (2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act 2015 and the Complainant to be compensated to the tune of the N10, 000, 000 (Ten Million Naira Only) by the Defendants jointly or severally.”

Calls and text messages sent to Maryam on her next line of action were not answered.