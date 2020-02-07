Actor accuses Kano govt of shutting studio over PDP membership

Related News

Kannywood actor and singer, Sani Danja, has criticised the Kano State government for locking up his photo and recording studio in Kano.

He called the action a political clampdown on the ‘opposition’ in the entertainment industry.

The actor, who spoke with the BBC Hausa, said it was indeed a clampdown on him by the Kano government for being a PDP member.

“Let me inform you that they are just beating around the bush,” he said.

”They should come out and tell the world why they locked up my studio. They say I did not register my studio with the relevant authorities. Who will say that? I did everything but they are saying it is because of registration,” he said.

“All I want them to know is that staying in the opposition is not a crime. They should rather accept that for them to have a good tenure.”

Mr Danja insisted that he had not only registered his company with the relevant agencies in Kano, ”I also registered with the CAC”.

State reacts

Meanwhile, responding to Mr Danja’s assertion, the chairman of the Kano State censors board, Afakallahu Na’abba, said Mr Danja could not provide evidence that he registered his company with the board.

“It is not only his studio that we locked up, but we also did to several others. And once your document is intact, we allow you to go. So there is nothing like harassment because he is a PDP member. There is nothing political about it.”

Many Kannywood enthusiasts who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES defended Mr Danja and flayed the state government.

“I am a resident of Kano and we all know what is going on especially in the industry. Once you are not pro-government, you are gone. Sani is not the only one. Last year Nazir was arrested. we all know what is going on,” Halima Tukur said.

Hassan Kofa called on the censors’ board to take it easy on ”lead players in the industry.”

“Sani Danja has contributed much in the Kannywood, to go after his investment for political reason is not advisable. We call on the government to calm down.”

In October 2019, a popular singer, Nazir Ahmed, was arrested by plain-clothes security officials ”for singing against the government of Kano”.

The Kano State police charged the singer for allegedly illegally producing two ‘uncensored’ musical albums and operating an illegal studio.

In the said albums, titled Gidan Sarauta and Sai Hakuri, the singer criticised the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was later released on bail after spending days in detention.