Di’Ja makes acting debut

Di'ja and Sadiq Sani Sadiq in 'Mati A Zazzau'
Di'ja and Sadiq Sani Sadiq in 'Mati A Zazzau'

Mavin Records artiste, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, has landed her debut acting role in a new Kannywood movie titled ‘Mati A Zazzau’.

Di’ja stars opposite Sadiq Sani Sadiq in the film. It is a lead role.

The film is a sequel of the 2014 Kannywood hit comedy movie, ‘Mati Da Lado’.

It was a comical film about two brothers, Sadiq and Lado, who went about different villages pretending to be Islamic clerics and scamming people in the process.

The sequel is a continuation of the original version. The producers retained the comic elements and themes from the original version.

It tells the story of a comical and dubious traveller, Mati, who arrives Zaria and is up to no good.

The film was produced by Rahama Sadau and Saddiq Sani Sadiq.

It would be screened at Filmhouse Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, from February 7.

Other acts in the movie are Adam Zango, Rika Dawa, Umar Gombe, Alhassan Kwalle, Zahradeen Sani, Garba Mohammad Bado, Hamza Talle and Rahama.

It was directed by Yaseen Auwal and shot in various locations in Bauchi State.

The movie’s production began in 2017.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.