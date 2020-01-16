Di’Ja makes acting debut

Related News

Mavin Records artiste, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, has landed her debut acting role in a new Kannywood movie titled ‘Mati A Zazzau’.

Di’ja stars opposite Sadiq Sani Sadiq in the film. It is a lead role.

The film is a sequel of the 2014 Kannywood hit comedy movie, ‘Mati Da Lado’.

It was a comical film about two brothers, Sadiq and Lado, who went about different villages pretending to be Islamic clerics and scamming people in the process.

The sequel is a continuation of the original version. The producers retained the comic elements and themes from the original version.

It tells the story of a comical and dubious traveller, Mati, who arrives Zaria and is up to no good.

The film was produced by Rahama Sadau and Saddiq Sani Sadiq.

It would be screened at Filmhouse Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, from February 7.

Other acts in the movie are Adam Zango, Rika Dawa, Umar Gombe, Alhassan Kwalle, Zahradeen Sani, Garba Mohammad Bado, Hamza Talle and Rahama.

It was directed by Yaseen Auwal and shot in various locations in Bauchi State.

The movie’s production began in 2017.