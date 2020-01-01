Kannywood: Top five success stories in 2019

Related News

The year 2019 witnessed successes recorded by celebrities in the Hausa film industry.

Many actors recorded successes and commendations from within and outside Nigeria for their various contributions to the Hausa movie industry.

PREMIUM TIMES reviews some of these achievements.

Kannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, paid a private secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna State, about N47 million to sponsor 101 orphans and less-privileged children in the school.

The management of the school confirmed that Zango paid N46,714,520 for the students who are in senior secondary 1 to SSS 3 to cover their tuition and other costs.

The authorities confirmed that the actor was issued receipt of payment of the said amount on October 11, 2019. A copy of the receipt was shown to PREMIUM TIMES.

On November 16, the actor was received by the Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, at his Palace. The emir thanked the actor for investing in the life of the less privileged especially in education and for bringing the opportunity to his emirate.

This gesture by the actor was commended by many Nigerians. Many enjoined his colleagues and other celebrities to emulate such act.

Kannywood actresses, Rahama Sadau and Fati Washa, were some of the winners from the Hausa movie industry at the 23rd Africa Films Award 2019 in London.

The annual event took place at the Old Town Hall, the Broadway, Stratford, London on November 2, 2019.

Washa won the best actress award in the Hausa film category for her outstanding role in the movie ‘Sadauki.’

The actress defeated her other colleagues, Aisha Tsamiya and Halima Ateteh, who were also nominated for the prestigious award.

Sadau got the award for Best Outstanding Actress 2019.

Fati Washa and Rahama Sadau Awards

It was a memorable event for both actresses as Nigerians rushed to their Instagram pages to congratulates them.

At a ceremony in Paris, the ‘Sarkin Hausawa’ of Europe, Sirajo Jan Kado, turbanned Kannywood female singer and actor, Fati Nijar, as ‘the Queen of Hausa singers in Europe.’

The event took place at the palace of the self-appointed emir in Paris on November 23, 2019.

Fati Nijar turbanned

Fati thanked the organisers and her fans who stood by her all through her career.

“This is a lifetime achievement for me,” she said.

Kannywood actor and producer, Ali Nuhu, was honoured by Northern Nigerian students studying in India.

Ali Nuhu was invited by the students’ groups to join in the celebrations of the Hausa annual cultural day in India.

The actor, who was present at the event, was decorated with Indian costumes by the students and some Indian teachers at a hall in ‘Dayananda Sagar School of Physiotherapy’, Bangalore.

Ali Nuhu honoured in India

The event took place on October 18.

A Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, got two endorsements in 2019.

I have signed two contract deals this year, one with Airtel and the second one with Ajinomoto, she said.

The actress spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on March 28 during the signing of the endorsement in Lagos.

Maryam Both

Maryam had earlier in January 2019 secured ambassadorial endorsement from popular telecommunication giant, Airtel Nigeria.