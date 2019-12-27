KANNYWOOD: Top five controversies that rocked Hausa Film Industry in 2019

Related News

The Kannywood movie industry was immersed in several controversies in 2019.

Movie producers said the Hausa film industry suffered low patronage in 2019 due to the films showing only in cinemas. It also witnessed verbal and physical squabbles among players, leading to several controversies.

Here is Premium Times’ pick of the five Kannywood biggest controversies of 2019.

1- Ali Nuhu sues Adam Zango

The battle for supremacy between Adam Zango and Ali Nuhu took another twist in April. That month, Nuhu sued Zango for defamation of character and false accusation.

In a video post on his Instagram page in April, Zango accused Nuhu of encouraging his supporters to abuse his mother.

Nuhu, the winner of 2018 AMVCA award for best indigenous movie of the year, initially did not respond to the post.

He later sued Zango for the post.

It took the intervention of top players in the industry to persuade Ali to withdraw the suit.

2 – Deeni, ZeeZee fight dirty over alleged Atiku largesse

Two prominent Kannywood stars, Ummi ZeeZee and Zaharaddeen Sani, fought dirty in 2019 as they accused each of cheating the other over an alleged monetary gift by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

ZeeZee accused Zaharadden of short-changing her in the sharing of the largesse.

She accused Sani Danja, Zaharadden Sani, Fati Mohammed, Al’amin Buhari, and Imranaa Mohammed of taking money for the industry from Mr Abubakar’s entourage and sharing it among themselves.

But Sani dismissed the allegation. He said ZeeZee was making noise because she no longer had an impact in Kannywood and was never part of Atiku movement in the industry.

He later reported to the Nigerian Police and sued ZeeZee for defamation of character before a magistrate court in Kaduna.

The issue was later dropped after the intervention of elders in the industry.

3 – Hadiza Gabon Vs Amina Amal

In 2019, Hadiza Gabon and fellow actress had a serious altercation that resulted in physical abuse of Amina Amal by Hadiza.

Gabon accused Amal, her colleague and friend, of announcing that she had an intimate relationship with her.

Angered by that comment, Gabon attacked Amal. In a video posted on the Instagram wall of both actresses, Gabon was seen hitting Amal, while people around begged her to calm down.

Many angry Kannywood followers called for an investigation into the matter and requested that Hadiza be punished for maltreating Amal

The matter was later resolved by their senior colleagues in the industry, but the two actresses were never seen together again since then.

4 – Zango accused of recruiting underage girls for new movie

An Islamic cleric accused Adam Zango of recruiting underage girls to feature in his new movie. In a widely circulated video, the Kaduna cleric accused the actor of taking advantage of the girls to mislead them into joining the industry instead of continuing schooling.

Days after, Zango on his Instagram page denied the allegation. He said the cleric was sponsored to tarnish his image among people.

It was really a big topic for discussion in 2019.

5 – Rahama Sadau criticised for organising birthday party in Kaduna

Many Kannywood players and clerics criticised actress Rahama Sadau for organizing a birthday party in Kaduna.

Sadau had dazzled friends and fans at her 26th birthday bash in Kaduna in December.

The birthday party coincided with the launching of her new eatery and beauty parlour, Sadauz Home, which she set up in Kaduna.

What caught the attention of her critics was her fashion choice at the party.

Sadau dressed in a glamorous red gown with high-heel shoes to match. The critics accused her of dressing near-naked and shared the videos on her Instagram page.

It became a talking point with Mustapha Maisana’a, a senior colleague, and some Islamic clerics barring her from Kano.

Rahama wrote on her Instagram page that she would do her things her ways notwithstanding the “hate”.

The actress had been suspended from Kannywood in 2016 over her role in a romantic video with Jos-based musical icon, Classiq. She has since resumed acting in Kannywood.