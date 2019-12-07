Kannywood actress loses father

Related News

Kannywood actress, Hafsat Idris, announced the demise of her father on Saturday.

Hafsat posted the picture of her sick father on her Instagram page holding him to herself while crying.

Thousands of fans and colleagues have extended their condolence messages to her.

According to a close associate of Hafsat, the elderly Idris has been battling with health issues in recent times and was admitted in a hospital in Kano.

“We pray that Allah make Aljannat his final abode. Amin,” Nuhu Abdullahi said.

The producer of the movie, ‘Gimbiya Sailuba’, Usman Uzee, also extended his sympathy.

“This is a shock not to Hafsat, but a loss to all of us her colleagues. I pray that Allah give her and the family the strength to bear the loss, and may Aljannah be his final abode.”

Fati SU, Ali Nuhu, Garzali Miko, Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Giggs, Rukayya Dawayya, were among those that have consoled the actress.

Hafsat Idris is a phenomenon in Kannywood movies industry especially with her outstanding acting in the movie ‘Barauniya’.