KANNYWOOD: Sadau, Washa win big at Africa Films Award in London

Kannywood top actresses, Rahama Sadau and Fati Washa, were some of the winners from the Hausa movie industry on Saturday at the 23 Africa Films Award 2019 in London.

The annual event took place at the Old Town Hall, the Broadway, Stratford, London.

Washa won the best actress award in the Hausa film category for her outstanding role in the movie ‘Sadauki.’

The actress defeated her other colleagues, Aisha Tsamiya and Halima Ateteh, who were also nominated for the prestigious award.

Washa, who was present at the awards ceremony in London, thanked the organisers and her fans.

“I am dedicating this award to my fans for all their supports. I also thank the organisers for seeing the good in what I do,” Washa said.

Other Kannywood celebrities who also won at the awards are Rahama Sadau, Best Outstanding Actress 2019 and Ali Nuhu who won the Best Director Film award in Hausa Language movie with the film ‘Kar Ki Manta Da Ni.’

Thousands of supporters on Instagram congratulated the winners.

Rahama Sadau, while responding to the comments on her wall, thanked the fans and the organisers of the event for keeping a tab on their activities in the entertainment industry.

“Its is truly a great feeling and privilege to be among those celebrated in the entertainment industry, and a great pleasure and honour sharing the stage with His Excellency, Mr George Adesola Oguntade, High Commissioner of Nigeria to UK.

“Thanks to each one of you out there,” Rahama said.