Kannywood: Ali Nuhu honoured in India

Kannywood actor and producer, Ali Nuhu, has been honoured by Northern Nigerian students studying in India.

Ali Nuhu was invited by the students groups to join in the celebrations of the Hausa annual cultural day in India.

The actor, who was present at the event, was decorated with Indian costumes by the students and some Indian teachers at a hall in ‘Dayananda Sagar School of Physiotherapy’, Bangalore.

The event took place on October 18.

Speaking to BBC Hausa after the event, Nuhu reportedly said “words alone cannot express his gratitude for the love showed on him”.

“The students and their teachers, other invited indian dignitaries watched some of my Hausa films before the event came to a close,” he said.

Popular called ‘Sarki’ meaning, ‘the King of Kannywood,’ Nuhu is the most celebrated Kannywood actor of all time.

Read also: World Championships: 17-year-old Nigerian qualifies for semifinal, Okagbare disqualified

According to Hassana Dalhat, a Kannywood film promoter and marketer, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, Nuhu has won more awards than any other Kannywood actor.

“If you look at the Kannywood film industry, only Ali Nuhu has remained active acting and producing Hausa films in the last three decades. He is also a star actor in the Nollywood.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

“If you look at the records, he won virtually more awards, received accolades and commendations than most Kannywood actors ever,” she said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.