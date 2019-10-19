Kannywood: Ali Nuhu honoured in India

Related News

Kannywood actor and producer, Ali Nuhu, has been honoured by Northern Nigerian students studying in India.

Ali Nuhu was invited by the students groups to join in the celebrations of the Hausa annual cultural day in India.

The actor, who was present at the event, was decorated with Indian costumes by the students and some Indian teachers at a hall in ‘Dayananda Sagar School of Physiotherapy’, Bangalore.

The event took place on October 18.

Speaking to BBC Hausa after the event, Nuhu reportedly said “words alone cannot express his gratitude for the love showed on him”.

“The students and their teachers, other invited indian dignitaries watched some of my Hausa films before the event came to a close,” he said.

Popular called ‘Sarki’ meaning, ‘the King of Kannywood,’ Nuhu is the most celebrated Kannywood actor of all time.

According to Hassana Dalhat, a Kannywood film promoter and marketer, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, Nuhu has won more awards than any other Kannywood actor.

“If you look at the Kannywood film industry, only Ali Nuhu has remained active acting and producing Hausa films in the last three decades. He is also a star actor in the Nollywood.

“If you look at the records, he won virtually more awards, received accolades and commendations than most Kannywood actors ever,” she said.