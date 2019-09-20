Kannywood actress debunks death rumours

Maryam Yahaya
Maryam Yahaya

Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya has debunked rumours that she is dead.

Maryam made this known to the public in a video post on her Instagram page on Friday.

She also said at no point was she sick in recent time.

Maryam said “I read on social media pages that I am dead and buried. Let me say to everyone watching this video and to the general public that I am not dead. I am alive and healthy.

“I read on Facebook that I died last week. Let me tell everyone here that I do not have a Facebook page. I only do Instagram so all the pages you come across with my name and picture are fake ones.”

The actress expressed gratitude to all the people ”who tried to reach her and those who even started condoling with her family and friends for the love they have for her”.

Maryam is one of the new faces of Kannywood who is currently making waves in the industry.

She was outstanding in the Ali Nuhu award-winning movie, Mansoor, which won the award for the best indigenous film in the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards 2018.

Earlier in August, another actor, Adam Zango, debunked rumours he died via a car accident.

