Kannywood group elects new executives

The Arewa Film Makers Association of Nigeria has concluded election in to various offices of the Association.
The election, which took place on Saturday in Kano, was successful and winners have been presented with certificates.
Various offices were contested for and winners have emerged.
Veteran kannywood actors, who are also members of the film body’s board of trustees, conducted the elections in Kano.
Announcing the result, the chairman of the election committee, Salisu Mohammed, said the election was free and fair.
“This election was free and fair and winners have emerged. All elected officers will serve the Association from now, till 2021, before new leaders will be elected.
The Winners
Jamilu Yakasai – Chairman AFMAN
Lawal Ahmad – Vice Chairman
Abdullahi Habibu – Auditor
Aminu Dambazau – Assistant Secretary
Rabiu The king – Organising Secretary
Abubakar Gboy – PRO
Halima Ateteh – Welfare
Hannatu Bashar – Financial Secretary