Kannywood’s ZeeZee releases clip of first music video

A Kannywood actress, Ummi ZeeZee, has announced the release of her new musical single.

The song is titled Janglover.

Zeezee released a clip of the single on her Instagram page on Sunday.

“The Video Album will drop soon,” Zeezee wrote on her Instagram page.

The 17 seconds clip shows Zeezee displaying her numerous dance styles in different costumes.

Friends and colleagues of the actress have been commenting on the video.

“What Zee Zee just did is a challenge to other actresses that they can also make good of their talent if they try singing too,” a fan, Hauwa, wrote on Twitter.

“Men actors are the one who lead in singing, like Zango, M Sheriff and others, now a woman has thrown up a challenge,” Hauwa wrote.