Top Kannywood actors get new endorsements

Kannywood top actors, Ali Nuhu, Usman Uzee and Maryam Booth are now CarXie ambassadors.

The actors signed an endorsement agreement with the company’s representatives in Lagos on Friday.

Like Uber and Taxify, CarXie is a Nigerian car hire service operating in many states of the country including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Awka and Enugu.

“It is a brand new innovation from DuKAN Group, the home of Nigeria’s technology brains. The car hire services will cover more states in Nigeria,” one of the newly signed ambassadors, Uzee said.

The three celebrities are the first ambassadors signed by the company.

Actress Booth lauded the endorsement by CarXie saying it is one among many she has secure since January.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Booth said “I have signed two contract deals this year, one with Airtel and the second one with Ajinomoto. This is yet another one for me.

Booth also said she will be involved in video shoots for them. ‘I also will use my social media pages and platforms to promote their products and many other things.’

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to the actors Instagram pages to congratulate them.