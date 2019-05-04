Top Kannywood actress dies

Related News

Popular Kannywood film actress, Binta Kofar Soro, is dead.

Kofar Soro usually played ‘motherly’ roles in Kannywood movies. She died on Saturday and has since been buried in Kano.

Kannywood actor and a close ally to the deceased, Nuhu Abdullahi, confirmed the death of the actress to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Abdullah said the Kannywood movie industry is shocked over the demise of the actress.

“Hajiya Binta Soron Dinki is one actress that we all like to work with. Her role has always been motherly. Apart from just acting, she is always there to correct you as a mother. The whole Kannywood is mourning,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Nigerian actors have changed their social media profile pictures, replacing them with the late actress’ picture, especially on their Instagram pages.

Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Fati Mohammed and others wrote short tributes praying for the repose of her soul.