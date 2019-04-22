Adam Zango marries again, promises not to divorce wife

Related News

Kannywood star, Adam Zango, is set to marry again after divorcing his previous wives.

Daily Trust newspaper reported on Monday that Zango is set to marry for the sixth time at Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Friday.

The wedding would take place at the Emir of Gwandu Central Mosque, Gwandu.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Zango had married five wives. The marriages produced five children – four boys and one girl.

Safiya, the new bride to be, is from Kebbi State.

Excited about his soon to be wife, Zango posted an invitation card, on his Instagram page, inviting everyone to the wedding.

He also wrote on his page that he will stay with her forever as his wife.

” I am going to marry my sweetheart, Safiya, and She will be my wife till eternity. I will live with her forever.”

He later posted another video showing his new house about to be completed. In the video, Zango said, “Here I am presenting my new wife our new house. I can’t wait to see you here.”

Zango’s first wife was Amina. He married her sometime in 2006. They were blessed with a son named Haidar. The reason for their divorce is yet to be established.

Aisha was Zango’s second wife. She hails from Zaria, Before their divorce, Aisha gave birth to three male children.

Zango also married his third wife, Maryam from Nasarawa State. They divorced. He later married an actress, Maryam Yola, in Lugbe, Abuja in 2013, few months after they both featured in a movie titled ‘Nas’.

In 2015, the actor also married Ummul Kulsum from Ngaoundere in Cameroon. The Cameroonian gave birth to Zango’s first daughter, named Murjanatu.

Now, for the sixth time since 2006, the actor is ready to marry Safiya, popularly known as Sufy, on Friday.