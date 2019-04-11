Ali Nuhu sues Adam Zango over false accusation

Related News

The supremacy squabble between Adam Zango and Ali Nuhu took another twist on Thursday when Nuhu sued the former for defamation of character and false accusation.

In a video post on his Instagram page, Zango accused Nuhu of backing his supporters to abuse his mother.

“I cannot take this anymore. I cannot take it that Ali will not sanction his boys even when they abuse my mother openly. I will surely not take it. Ali is aware of it and he is the one who is making them do this.

“Since Ali does not have control over his boys, I will henceforth do it myself,” Zango said in the video.

Ali Nuhu, winner of 2018, AMVCA award for best indigenous movie of the year, maintained his silence as he did not respond to the post.

On Thursday, Zango received a court order summoning him to appear before a Magistrate court at Fagge Kano to answer some questions.

The court order was displayed by Zango on his Instagram page.

He wrote “Glory be to Allah for this and I am waiting forward to the day I shall appear in court. I shall surrender my life to protect my mother and I will not regret it.”

The order, written in Hausa, reads: “This court requests your presence at the courtroom on the 15 of April to answer a case filed in by Ali Nuhu over defamation of character and false accusation.”

Ali Nuhu did not respond to call and messages from the reporter seeking his comments over the report.