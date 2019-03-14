Kannywood’s top singer releases song on Kano’s inconclusive election, calls on Buhari to intervene

Related News

Top Kannywood singer and Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi’s official singer, Naziru Ahmed, has called on the president, Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene in Kano’s inconclusive election.

Mr Ahmed released a new song on Thursday, which has since taken a place on social media, calling on all well-meaning Nigerians and Mr Buhari, to allow the will of the people prevail, in Kano.

“We are calling on you, Baba Buhari, to interfere in Kano elections. We are powerless, Buhari you are watching, Buhari you are our father here in Kano, Buhari, they are not wishing you well … don’t listen to them.

“You asked us to vote for our choice and we did but they are trying to subvert our choice and impose their will on us. This could lead to loss of lives and properties. Please, get involved and let the will of the people triumph,” Mr Ahmed said, in his new song.

The PDP governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf, was ahead of Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC before last Saturday’s election was declared inconclusive.

Mr Yusuf was leading with about 26,000 votes, which were less than the about 128,559 cancelled votes in the state.

A supplementary election will now hold in the affected polling units in Kano on March 23, same as in five other states.