Kannywood actor to cut his long grown trade mark hair for Buhari

Bello Muhammed, Kannywood actor
Kannywood actor, Bello Muhammed, says he will cut off his trade mark hair in fulfilment of a promise to do so, if President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected.

Mr Muhammed disclosed this on his Instagram page, generalbmb4pmb, saying the hair cutting event will hold in Kaduna.

The Plateau-based actor, actively took part in campaigns and rallies for the APC, and is well known for his support for Buhari.

In a video he posted on insta page, he said that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State would witness the event on a date to be announced later.

In a post he made, “I made a promise of cutting off my identity and pride, which happens to be my hair in appreciation of the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to power.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello Muhammed was among many Kannywood artistes who ran voluntary campaigns for the president.

(NAN)

