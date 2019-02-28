Kannywood celebrates Buhari’s win, mends fences

Related News

The Hausa movie industry, popularly known as Kannywood, on Wednesday threw aside partisan differences to join supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in celebrating his reelection for a second term.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, early Wednesday morning declared Mr Buhari the winner of the presidential election of February 23. He said the APC fag bearer polled 15,191,847 votes to beat his 72 challengers.

Reacting to the outcome of the election in which two northerners were the frontrunners, prominent supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, sent congratulatory messages to the APC and Mr Buhari’s supporters in Kannywood.

Kannywood was sharply divided with some pitching tent with the PDP presidential candidate while others stood on the side of President Buhari.

Zaharaddeen Sani, popularly called ‘Sarkin Yakin Atiku’ (meaning Atiku frontline supporter in the industry), took to his Instagram page to congratulate his colleagues on the other side of the political divide.

Sharing on his wall Ali Nuhu’s picture, he wrote, “Congratulation Sir.” Immediately, Mr Nuhu replied, thanking Mr Zaharadden for the goodwill message.

Mr Nuhu had earlier written on his Instagram congratulating the president on his reelection.

“Hail my President PMB! Congratulations to all BUHARISTS, despite the mockery and the hate speech we finally won. Our gratitude goes to Allah,” the actor enthused.

Fati SU went beyond hailing the president. She also posted her pictures in a beautifully designed graphics in a show of joy and thanking God for Mr Buhari’s electoral success.

Fati was a frontline supporter of the president in the Kannywood. She featured more than other Kannywood actresses in Mr Buhari’s campaign songs and promotions.

Hannatu Bashar, Ado Gwanja, Nuhu Abdullahi and many others also took to their pages to congratulate the president on his reelection.