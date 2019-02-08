Adam Zango dumps Buhari, supports Atiku

Kannywood entertainer Adam Zango poses with PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Popular Kannywood entertainer and Muhammadu Buhari supporter, Adam Zango, has dumped his support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He now supports the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Zango announced his move to the PDP wing in a photograph he posted on his Instagram page also announcing his appointment as a PDP Ambassador.

In the picture, Mr Zango was seen with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as they raised their hands up together.

Commenting, Mr Zango called on his supporters to join him in the PDP.

“Today I have joined the PDP and together we shall make sure Atiku is Nigeria’s next president. I call on you all my supporters to join me and campaign for Atiku henceforth,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The Kannywood is sharply divided into two factions with some actors supporting the APC and others supporting and campaigning for the PDP.

Adam Zango, a prominent member of the APC Kannywood campaign project, however, did not give reasons why he left the Buhari camp or why he is joining his colleagues in the PDP camp.

A prominent member of the PDP wing of the Kannywood, Fati Muhammed, welcomed the actor, praising him for making the move.

