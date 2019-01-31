Kannywood actors thrill crowd at Buhari’s campaign in Kano

Related News

Top Kannywood actors on Wednesday thrilled crowd at President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign rally held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Thursday.

Some of the famous Kannywood singers such as Ado Gwanja, Ibrahim Yala and Rarara Kahutu performed at the event to the joy of the APC supporters.

Comedians such as Baba Ari and Rabiu Daushe, also performed as they supported the singers by dancing through the crowd and making people laugh.

Ali Nuhu, Sadik Sani, Maryam Booth, Rukayya Dawayya, also attracted spectators at another side of the stadium.

Prior to this event, Kannywood actors have Monday went round Kano city sensitising voters ahead of the Mr Buhari rally.

Although the APC presidential candidate is not getting the overwhelming support from players in the industry like he enjoyed in 2015 it was a fully packed event full of Kannywood celebrities.

The industry has been largely known for its unflinching support for President Buhari since 2015.

The Kannywood movie industry is currently divided into factions over support for the two main contenders in the 2019 presidential polls, checks by PREMIUM TIMES have revealed.

In 2019, there seems to be a game change.

While some top actors have pitched tent with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), others are supporting Mr Buhari.

Checks revealed that the president enjoys huge support from the Kannywood, tops stars in the industry, including Sani Danja, Fati Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Abba Al-Mustapha, Zaharaddeen Sani, Mufeeda Mohammed and others.

On Saturday, the Atiku campaign team were hosted by top Kannywood celebrities in Kaduna. Senate President Bukola Saraki represented Mr Atiku.

According to a top northern actor, who craved anonymity for fear of victimization, some actors decided to pitch their tents with the opposition PDP because they were ‘sidelined’ by the APC.