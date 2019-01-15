Ali Nuhu celebrates 20 years in Kannywood

Related News

Popularly called, the ‘King of Kannywood,’ Ali Nuhu on Saturday celebrated his 20 years in the film industry.

Ali Nuhu started acting in Kannywood in 1999.

He also marked attaining 900,000 followers on Instagram.

In the course of his career, he has acted in Nollywood films becoming the first northern actor to appear in more than 150 Nollywood movies.

He has acted beside actors like Jim Iyke, Ramsey Noah, RMD, Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji and a host of theirs; appearing in movies like Sitanda, Last Flight to Abuja, Blood and Henna.

He has also appeared in more that 1000 Hausa movies making him the most consistent Kannywood film actor.

According to Hassana Dalhat, a film analyst, in Kaduna, Ali Nuhu has become an authority in the Kannywood.

”He (Nuhu) has also produced more films from the stable of his FKD records and has recruited stars under his label including famous Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi, Nuhu Abdullahi, Zaharadden Sani, and many others,” she said.

In a message he posted on his Instagram page, Ali Nuhu thanked his fans and colleagues for all the support he has gotten so far.

“It hasn’t been easy in the last 20 years, but thanks to Allah, it has been possible. I appreciate all my friends, colleagues and family who have been there for me all through. To everyone who celebrates me, you mean a lot to me and may Allah grant me a way to payback,” he said.