Rahama Sadau celebrates one million followers on Instagram

Rahama Sadau
Rahama Sadau

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has announced attaining one million followers on her Instagram page.

Celebrating the feat, Rahama displayed pictures of herself in a joyous mood, thanking her fans and colleagues for making her get to 1 million fan base on Instagram.

“Love and gratitude to one million of you. Thank you,” Rahama wrote.

Rahama is the first Kannywod actress to hit one million followers on Instagram.

Following closely are actresses Hadiza Gabon, with 871,000 and Nafeesat Abdullahi with 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Rahama’s journey into the movie industry was one with lot of controversies and series of squabbles especially in the Kannywood movie industry were her career began.

She got suspended from the industry for featuring in a ‘romantic’ musical video in 2016.

“That was actually the beginning of her triumph in the entertainment industry. She got a lot of sympathy from within and abroad.

“Movie director, Jetta Amata and famous Singer, Akon, invited her to the US. When she returned, she featured in many big budget Nigerian films including the big buster series ‘Sons of the Caliphate,” Hassana Dalhat, a movie promoter, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Rahama is currently in her final year, at a university in Cyprus.

She is also the CEO of Sadu Pictures and a beauty line, Sadau Beauty.

She has since rolled out the Sadau brand of lipsticks, hair attachment and make-up solutions for ladies.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.