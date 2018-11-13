INTERVIEW: Why Indian-Hausa dubbed films can’t displace Kannywood – Teema Yola

Related News

Popularly known as Teema Yola, Kannywood’s Fatima Isa is a new face in the film Industry compared to other known actresses; but she is gradually carving a niche for herself.

Intelligent, smart, the robust actress has since become an attraction for many producers and directors in Kannywood who need a good hand.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna, the actress says she is having a fulfilling career acting in Kannywood.

PT: Why did you choose to become an actress in the midst of many other careers available?

Teema: Acting is what I have always dreamt of doing since I was a kid. I always see myself as a born talent for acting so I grew and worked hard to achieve this dream buried in me.

PT: Now that you are in the Kannywood, how do you feel?

Teema: Quiet excited. This is my third year in the industry and what an interesting experience I am having here. I am enjoying every bit of my work.

PT: How do you relate with your colleagues?

Teema: Just like I told you earlier, everybody I met here is great. I never had problem with any producer, director or actor. It was (is) a beautiful place to be and am good.

PT: Which are your favorite films?

Teema: Tsagegeduwa, Mugun Zama and Tozarci

PT: Why did you choose these three?

Teema: These three movies are movies that I believe I did well and everything about these films were great. The story, my role and the people I acted with. In fact these are films I cherish a lot.

PT: Is it true you are planning to marry one of the Kannywood actors anytime soon, who is that?

Teema: I am not aware of this and I never heard about it. Let me tell you there is nothing like that. Yes, I am not married but, I am not planning to get married to any actor. Everybody here is a colleague and a partner and that is it for now. I like everybody and we work (together) happily, that is the relationship.

PT: Have you ever won an award in the course of your career?

Teema: Yes, I won the best actress award this year, that is at the Arewa Night Award 2018.

PT: How did you feel?

Teema: Marvelous and excited. I am new and not quite long, I am already winning awards. It is something to be happy with. I thank Allah for that. This is telling you that greater days are yet to come.

PT: Are you concerned that Kannywood movies only show in cinemas and stay there long before they get to the market?

Teema: For me, I don’t have a problem with that, it is quite interesting. That is what is done in other developed countries. I am comfortable with that.

PT: Observers are saying the industry is collapsing because people now resort to watching Indian-Hausa dubbed films that are readily available in the market. They don’t have to wait long before a Kannywood film hits the market, do you agree?

Teema: I don’t. Let me tell you, no matter how long these films stay at the cinema, they will come to the market and people will get to watch them. It has nothing to do with how Kannywood operates. We have our fans. Some people say it affects the actors too. For me, I say no.

PT: Who is your best friend?

Teema: I must say it is Fati SU. She is a very nice lady, soft-spoken, accommodating and always there for you. I like her much. But also everybody in the Kannywood industry (are friends).