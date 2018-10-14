Kannywood’s Gwanja weds heartthrob Maimuna

Related News

Kannywood popular actor and singer, Ado Gwanja, took his heartthrob, Maimuna Hassan, to the altar on Saturday in Kano.

It was a glamorous event as producers, actors, and well-wishers turned up for the event.

Gwanja started his career as an office boy in Adam Zango’s production company and has grown to become a household name in the Kannnywood industry for his brand of music.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Gwanja said Zango was his mentor and boss.

“I have acted in several movies now from the stable of Zango Production and will always appreciate him as my boss.”

At the event, Zango was among the special guests and also sang for the bride and groom.

Gwanja told PREMIUM TIMES that he will continue his career even after marriage but will not be acting roles that portray him as a cassanova.

“I have stopped acting like that, but I will act my comedy scenes.”

He also applauded his fans for standing by him.

“People have accepted my style of music and I am happy about that. Everywhere you go is Ado Gwanja especially during weddings and parties. This is one thing I have always thanked Allah for.”