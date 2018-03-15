Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, honoured in U.S

Related News

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has been honoured by the Women Illuminated Film Festival paralleled to the United Nation’s 62nd Annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), in New York.

The inaugural festival, highlighted works of women filmmakers, Features, documentaries.

Rahama who was honoured as a ‘shining light’ of the Gwen Luminary on Monday shared photos from the event on her social media page @rahamasadau.

She stated: I’ve been honoured last night at the Women Illuminated Film Festival Parallel to United Nations.

I’m so privileged, delighted and very very PROUD to share the beautiful evening with so many incredibly amazing women

There are moments in life when you stop and ask yourself, how did I even get here?

“Well this is definitely one of those moments I would cherish forever.

THANK YOU SO MUCH.

Rahama is the winner of Best Actress (Kannywood) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015.

She won Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards in 2015 by African Voice.

In early October 2016, Rahama Sadau was reportedly banned from the Hausa film industry Kannywood, by the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) due to her “hugging and cuddling” in a music video.

In 2017, she became the first Hausa speaking female celebrity to appear in the top ten Hottest Female Nigeria Celebrities.

