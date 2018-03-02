Kannywood make-up artist produces first movie

Related News

Multi-talented Kannywood make-up artist, Mansur ‘Makeup’, has commenced shooting and production of his first movie in the industry.

Mansur had told PREMIUM TIMES of his plan to venture in to film production.

“I have always wanted to produce a movie, but I also want to be good in my work. I waited all this while to see that I am really ready for it.

“Now I am sure I have gotten what I wanted in makeup, so I am all out for my new film.” he said.

The movie, titled ‘Ramakon Gayya’, will feature Kannywood top actors like Adam Zango, Bello Mohammed Bello, Maryam Yola, Amal Umar, Al’amin Buhari and others.

According to Mansur, ‘Ramakon Gayya’ is a film that will be different from what people are used to in Kannywood.

“I would not want to talk too much, because the recording of the film has just began. But be prepared to get thrilled.”

He applauded star Adam Zango for the support he had given him to improve his career, as well as supporting him to start producing movies.

“Adam Zango is a class in the Hausa film Industry. Anytime he invites you to participate in his film production as a crew member, he will pay you more than what you even bargain for in order to encourage you. Every one of us is happy and proud of Zango” he said.