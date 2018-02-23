KANNYWOOD: Fati SU dazzles fans with enthralling pictures on Instagram

Related News

Kannywood actress, Fati SU, has flooded her Instagram page with captivating pictures tagging them the 2018 faces of Fati.

It has been a show of style among the actors and actress of Kannywood since January 2018 as they flood their Instagram pages with new photos.

Adam Zango, Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi, Maryam Yahaya entertain their fans with stylish postures in their pictures as comments and likes keep coming in continuously.

Actors in the Kannywood uses new pictures of themselves to alert their fans of their plans for new movies.

Fati SU released over 20 new pictures on her Instagram wall this week.

The pictures received commendations and comments from her fans and colleagues.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that, for the first time since she began acting, she is putting out this much pictures for the delight of her fans.

“This is 2018, it is a year full of promises, I have series of things I plan to execute this year. The first is to roll out me, that is my pictures for my fans, and to thank them for 2018, and tell them to put their hands crossed, as I am coming hotter this year.”

Kannywood actress, Fati SU Kannywood actress, Fati SU

Kannywood actress, Fati SU Kannywood actress, Fati SU Kannywood actress, Fati SU