Adam Zango, Ali Nuhu reconcile after months of acrimony

Related News

Kannywood most celebrated actors, Adam Zango and Ali Nuhu, have finally reconciled after a spat that began in 2017.

The altercation between the two was like a melting ice moment that almost fractured the entire industry.

Zango and Nuhu initially fell apart over a scandal involving Rahama Sadau in February 2015.

Rahama had accused Zango of demanding sexual favours to feature her in his movie, “Duniya Makaranta”.

She wrote at the time on her Instagram wall, that “Declining Zango’s love advances will not take me down”.

However, she later apologised to Zango, who had denied her allegation.

As an associate of Ali Nuhu’s, Rahama Sadau was believed to have been instigated by Ali Nuhu to disparage Zango.

Colleagues of the two actors confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they stopped being on speaking terms after the Sadau incident, until the two actors settled their differences in July of 2015.

But the two actors fell out again two years after.

According to an Adam Zango ally who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, Ali Nuhu was recorded bashing Zango with his friends. When this was revealed to Zango, he told Ali Nuhu that it was over between the two of them.

However, an ally of Ali Nuhu faulted the account. He told PREMIUM TIMES that Zango had always seen Ali Nuhu as a threat to his career.

“Ali is too big to engage in a cheap talk about Adam Zango who was his boy. He trained him, gave him all to excel in his career. Thank God for the interference of some elders, the two guys have reconciled. I just hope it will last this time around,” they ally said.

Hassana Dalhat, a Kannywood film promoter, told PREMIUM TIMES that the altercation between the two was about supremacy.

“Supremacy tussle is the problem. Ali Nuhu is prominent in the industry and Adam Zango feels he is now an icon to be reckoned with. Their allies are not helping matters. They keep gossiping among themselves and selling lies to their principals.

“While Ali Nuhu has shown maturity in handling the issues since the Rahama Sadau Vs. Zango saga in 2015, Adam would not keep running his mouth. He is quick to post on his wall about everything not even worth posting. People who do not want to see them remain in peace take advantage of that and make some noise.

“Thank God, the two top guys in Kannywood have reconcile yesterday. We hope it will not happen again,” Hassana said.

Kannywood actors and fans have rushed to Instagram to commend the two for taking the path of peace.

Falalu Dorayi, a producer and actor, posted: “Alhamdullillah” thanking God for the development.

Sheikh Isa Alolo, a Kannywood producer, also praised the two actors and prayed that they maintain the peace.

The reconciliation took place in Kano before the chairman of the Kano State Censorship Board, Ismaila Afakallahu Na’abba.