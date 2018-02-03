Kannywood diva urges aspiring actors to be focused

Related News

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has called on aspiring actors and actresses to be focused and believe in their ability to make it to the top in the industry.

Sadau gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

“I will admonish upcoming actors to be focused to know what they want, believe in themselves and believe in what they do.

“Know what you are doing and where you are going, put much hard work and effort in what you are doing because that is how to get to where you want to be,’’ she said.

On challenges facing Kannywood, the delectable actress said that every industry had its own norms, traditions and the way they do their own things.

She stressed that the challenge an actor from Kannywood could face was crossing over to another industry with an entirely different norms and traditions.

On her role in the movie “Zero Hour’’, presently being shot in Abuja, the 24 year-old Hausa actress said she was playing the role of Zainab.

“Zainab is a simple and an amazing girl who is stuck in-between taking the revenge of her dead uncle and a fiancé of hers who is also confused about what to do.

“There is a lot more about Zainab in this movie which we hope the audience will welcome and be amazed with everything we have put together.

“However, what amazes most in the movies is that the production value is very expensive, but it is very good and that is what actors actually want in a production,’’ she said.

According to her, she is proud that some of the characters in the movie are from Nollywood and movie makers are now coming to the north to shoot films.

“However, what I love most about this set is that everybody is trying to bring his ability; everybody is trying to bring their character out for people to see.

“This is very encouraging because you won’t be suffering alone on bringing out the character; everybody is bringing out the best he can,’’ she said.

On her nomination for an award by Leadership Newspaper for Entertainer of the Year, she said it came to her as a surprise, adding that she feels happy to be among the nominees.

On other projects she was working on, Sadau said “It is better I keep it low key for now; but when it comes out, I will let you know’’.

(NAN)