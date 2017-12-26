Top five Kannywood rising stars of 2017

Related News

Kannywood movie practitioners had a great time in 2017. From producing Kannywood films in English language to screening their films at cinemas before it is released in the market, the industry experienced a boom.

However, these positive developments had a lot to do with the acting prowess and versatility of a few Kannywood fresh faces.

PREMIUM TIMES beams the spotlight on five of such actors that made their mark in Kannywood with their talent and good looks in 2017.

5 – Garzali Miko –

A producer and singer turned actor, Garzilo Mike, is one of the new faces that rocked Kannywood film industry in 2017. A talented dancer and singer, he featured in the highly rated movie ‘Arashi’ alongside Maryam Yahaya in 2017. No doubt a promising actor, he is sure to wow his teeming fans in 2018.

4– Nasir Horo Dan-mama –

Nasir Horo Dan-mama handsome face donned many Kannywood movie posters in 2017. A one time dance lead for Adam Zango, he shot into prominence after he featured in a comedy film alongside Ado Gwanja titled Dankuka. Witty and comical, he was also outstanding in the films ‘Fatima ko Zarra’ and Dankuka a Birni released in 2017.

3 – Ali Artwork

Ali Artwork is a budding comedian became a household name in many northern homes in 2017 on account of his talent and versatility. Also a video editor, he has carved a niche for himself with his signature short hilarious films that is bound to light up your day. Now a known face, we celebrate him for his expertly shot films in 2017.

2 – Maryam Yahaya –

A silent achiever, Maryam Yahaya, quietly became an authority in Kannywood in 2017. An overnight celebrity, Maryam was the star actress in one of Kannywood’s biggest movies of 2017, ‘Mijin Yarinya’. A toast of many Kannywood movie producers all year long, she is one name to watch out for in 2018.

1 – Fati SU –

Multitalented Fati SU is a force to reckon with in the northern Nigeria movie industry. In 2017, she did not disappoint her fans and Kannywood film investors alike.

Although she does not belong to the new school of Kannywood actors, she has been able to reinvent herself and remain relevant through the years. A crossover act, her appeal goes beyond Kannywood as she also features in Gbagyi and Nupe films.

She was a delight to watch in the first English movie from the stables of Kannywood titled This is the Way.’ Fati was also exceptional in 2017 and going by our ratings, she sure deserves to be the face of Kannywood in 2017.