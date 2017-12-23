Kannywood: Stop correcting my English, furious Adam Zango tells critics

Related News

Kannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, has urged persons fond of correcting his English grammar usage on Instagram to desist.

A furious Zango in a short video he posted on his instagram page described the act as a plan to ridicule his level of speaking and writing in English language.

“I want to call on all of you who are always correcting whatever I wrote (sic) in English to mind your business. I am not a graduate of English and I don’t boast of ever going to school. I only try to communicate to my English fans anytime I wrote in English.

“If you can’t drop positive comment, please don’t bother to correct my errors,” he said.

His collegues who commented on the video called on Zango to always ignore the critics.

Nafeesat Abdullahi, Ummi ZeeZee who also commented on the video, appealed to Zango not to reply comments like that.

“Leave them with their problem and always ignore replying them. The more you talk the more they keep making you talk,” Nafeesat said.