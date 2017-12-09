Why I started producing films – Actress, Ummah Shehu

Related News

Kaduna-based Kannywood actress, Ummah Shehu, has described her move to start producing films as a dream she has nursed all her life.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA in Abuja, Ummah said producing movies was one thing she has always wanted to do even before joining the Kannywood film industry.

Ummah won the City People awards in 2015 as best Kannywood actress for her role in the ice breaker movie ‘Sa’in’sa’ with Adam Zango.

PT: What pushed you in to producing films?

Ummah: It was my dream. Even when I joined the Kannywood, my dream has always been to one day start making movies, that is producing it.

PT: You titled your movie ‘Burin So’, Why?

Ummah: I have many testimonies to give about love and relationships. I wanted an avenue to tell people some of the good stories buried in me. So I titled the film, Burin So, meaning ‘What I have always wanted in Love’, or something like that.

PT: Was the film based on a true life story?

Ummah: Yes, but not all. It was actually a combination of a true life story and fiction which could fit to someone’s true life story.

PT: When are you likely to release the film?

Ummah: It won’t go beyond February, InshaAllah.

PT: How much did you spend in making the movie?

Ummah: I spent ‘plenty’ of money and I am still spending. I want to make a film that will meet up to that standard that will make everybody say ‘wow, this is great.’ I will try my best and I will not disappoint you all. My spending is running in to millions of naira.

PT: How much are you hoping to make out of it after spending this amount?

Ummah: Only Allah knows best. But I will do my best to give people the best and whatever comes to me, Alhamdulillah.

PT: How did you chose your actors to fit your plot?

Ummah: I tried as much as possible to use actors that will give me what I wanted. I do not really go for names but quality is what I went for and my director also did the rest.

PT: How do you intend to manage acting and producing?

Ummah: I love both and I will keep doing both.

PT: After Burin So, when is the next one (production) coming?

Ummah: (laughs) Let me get this one out first, then we talk about the next one. But surely, many will come from me.

PT: How do you feel now that you have a film produced in your name?

Ummah: Happy and Alhamdulillah.

PT: Many people criticised you after your last interview with Mr. Momoh on Arewa 24. Many believe you could not answer questions Islamic issues.

Ummah: I don’t want to talk about that. All I will say to you PREMIUM TIMES is that what I told Momoh in the program does not take me out of Islam. People will have different understanding of what I said. It is merely an interview and not an Islamic quiz. So he asked and I answered hilariously and we moved on, simple. Let us just leave it there.