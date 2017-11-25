Why we need to make more English films in Kannywood – Actress, Fati SU

Related News

Kannywood star actress, Fati SU, has described her colleagues’ decision to start producing Kannywood films in English language as a welcome development.

Fati, a Niger State University Public Administration graduate, disclosed this in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA on Saturday.

While she said it was long overdue, the soft-spoken actress noted that it portends well for the Kannywood film industry. Excerpts:

PT: Do you think it is a wise move to start producing Kannywood films in English language, seeing that some of your colleagues are not fluent in English language?

Fati: I totally agree with you that many of us have some issues with speaking English. But people learn in life and if we keep doing it consistently, we will get there. It is not easy like you know but practice makes perfect.

PT: Critics are still complaining about the quality of Kannywood films when compared to Nollywood. Don’t you think improving on the quality of Kannywood films first is a wiser decision?

Fati: Yes, you have a point here, but I think Kannywood has gotten to that standard or if you like point where we need to begin to appeal to our English speaking fans. This is why major awards now have a category for Kannywood films. We are also recognised in the annual African Movie Awards, which holds in London. Recall that ace Kannywood stars Ali Nuhu, Adam Zango, Ramadan Booth and Nafeesat Abdullahi are all recipients of that awards this year. They travelled to London to receive their awards. That being said, we do have room for improvement.

PT: Watching the first Kannywood-English film, “There is a way”, I could tell that your colleagues were not used to reading from the teleprompter and rendering their lines in English…

Fati: I told you that we are ‘freshers’ in this aspect but they will perfect their act with constant practice and time. We had to begin to produce Kannywood films in English language because we are aware of the fact that we have non-Hausa fans. This move will take our industry to the next level.

PT: Don’t you think perfecting your English subtitling will do instead?

Fati: Yes that is a good idea but I think it is not a bad idea to also shoot Kannywood films in English and subtitle them in Hausa language.

PT: Why the insistence to shoot Kannywood films in English Language?

Fati: We want to prove a point; yes we are Kannywood but we can also produce our films in English.

PT: Kannywood films are said to be an imitation of Bollywood. Interestingly, Indians retain their language and even go on to succeed in America. Don’t you think Kannywood can borrow a leaf from Bollywood?

Fati: I agree with you on this. That is all I will say.

PT: You have done quite well for yourself as a Kannywood actress. What is the secret?

Fati: Thank you for the compliment. I just try to do my best. I was a member of the Drama Club in my primary school and acted in English. I think my passion for acting has been my drive.

PT: When are you releasing your next English movie?

Fati: My next film which is titled, ‘This is a way’ will be shown in cinemas in December. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews.

PT: Any last words?

Fati: I want to use this opportunity to thank PREMIUM TIMES English and PREMIUM TIMES Hausa for giving Kannywood a special attention. People can really read about what we do in Kannywood from your platform. And you are consistent. We thank you.