Why MOPPAN is yet to recall Rahama Sadau to Kannywood

An official has told PREMIUM TIMES of the reason the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN, is yet to recall actress, Rahama Sadau, to Kannywood over three weeks after she tendered an apology letter.

When this newspaper contacted the MOPPAN secretary, Salisu Mohammed, he said the body was taking its time.

“We are yet to deliberate on the apology letter. We actually received the letter, but we did not sit on it. Rahama’s issue is a serious one. The fact that she submitted an apology letter does not mean we will rush to accept it. We will talk at the appropriate time”, he said.

Another MOPPAN official, who craved anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES that Rahama might likely not get the nod of the regulating body.

He said, “She has said a lot of things, and even denied ever receiving our suspension letter. I am not sure she will be allowed back into Kannywood. She has repeatedly mentioned that she has moved on. Why is she now begging to return? We don’t want one bad egg to spoil the rest.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how MOPPAN, on October 3, 2016 expelled the actress from the Hausa movie industry, over her appearance in a romantic musical video with Jos-born singer, Classiq.

In an apology letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Rahama apologised to MOPPAN, asking to be allowed to return to the Hausa movie industry.

In the letter of apology delivered to MOPPAN on October 25, Rahama said, “I am human and liable to make mistakes and as a daughter who stands to be corrected. I wish to plead and ask my colleagues, the executive member of all guilds, the entire people of the north and audience at large to forgive me.”

Rahama’s expulsion earned her national and international fame with American singer Akon inviting her for a shoot in the U.S.

Calls and text messages by our reporter to Rahama were not answered.