INTERVIEW: I achieved everything I wanted in Kannywood – Mansura Isah

Mansura Isah was a popular actress in the early days of the Hausa film industry. She is married to the popular actor and singer, Sani Danja.

In this interview with Mohammed Lere in Abuja, Mansura spoke about life with her husband of 10 years and what she misses most in Kannywood.

She also talked about her new NGO and how she became the first Kannywood female video editor before she started acting in the late 1990s.

PT: How do you cope with managing family and the new NGO you just floated, Today’s Life Foundation?

Mansura: It is actually not easy but I have to do something for myself and for the people. It is not easy but it is something I want. I wanted a family and I also want to do something for humanity. It is my passion and I am doing it diligently.

PT: What is Today’s Life Foundation about?

Mansura: It is a foundation I set up to cater for the less-privileged, widows and orphans. We provide foodstuff, clothing, sponsor some to schools and many other things that we deem important.

PT: How do you get funding?

Mansura: It is difficult but I must salute my husband, Sani Danja, for the support he gave the foundation, many of my colleagues and friends who also support the foundation.

PT: You have been quiet since you got married and now you suddenly resurfaced?

Mansura: Yes when I got married I decided to stay off entertainment Industry so I can make a home and build a family. I am so lucky I married the best man on earth and we work it out together. This is 10 years since I got married and it was indeed a dream come true. We have four lovely kids and I am good.

PT: Are you planning to have more children?

Mansura: I don’t know really. But for now I will do some other things.

PT: Do you still watch or follow Kannywood?

Mansura: I do not have that time now. I rarely watch Kannywood films these days.

PT: Why?

Mansura: I sometimes watch if they say the film is good. But also I watch many regular series that interest me on television.

PT: Do you miss anything in Kannywood?

Mansura: I don’t think I miss anything so far. I achieved what I wanted to achieve before I left Kannywood. I did a lot of things. I built my own house, I bought my own car, I travelled to Umra, and the best of it all is I married in Kannywood. What else would I say rather than to thank Allah?

I was the first female editor. I started with video editing before I started acting.

PT: Do you think that the new crop of actors are better than your set in the late 1990s and 2000?

Mansura: I want to share the same view with Umma Shehu that the actors now are doing much better than what we did in those days.

During our days, we really suffered. There was no good arrangement, no technology, no skills, we were just doing it for doing sake. Let me tell you, I acted in many films that had no written script in those day. It was just verbal. The producer would tell you what to do and you would do it straight. It is a serious one for us. But now, an actor will even be given script months before the start of the recording. They will have all the time to do rehearsals.

PT: So you agree that they are now better actors?

Mansura: Yes, sure. They have no reason not to be good.

PT: Are you likely to return to Kannywood films?

Mansura: I am not sure. I do my NGO work and write movies for producers which I get paid for.

PT: How is Sani Danja as a husband?

Mansura: He is a wonderful husband. I sometimes wish I have his kind of heart. Generous, caring and always there for his family.

PT: What do you like about him as a father and husband?

Mansura: He is very simple and hardworking.

PT: How much do you love him now compared to your early days?

Mansura: I cannot say how much I love Sani now. We are already married.

PT: Does staying together ever make you regret getting married to him?

Mansura: Not at all. Sani has become the blood in my veins. I eat him, walk him, eat him and he is my everything. He is also my mentor and my inspiration. He is a classic father and a marvellous Husband. He used to tell me all the time that he prays that we remain husband and wife till paradise.

PT: Is he still a friends to Yakubu Mohammed?

Mansura: Nothing will separate them. They are that twins you all used to know them to be.

PT: Thank You and good luck on your NGO.

Mansura: You are welcome.