Ali Nuhu, son win at City People Awards 2017

The annual City People Awards has been held and as usual Kannywood was not left out in the awards.

The award which held on October 8 at Balmoral event centre, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, was in recognition of veterans and rising stars in the Nigerian movie industry.

Aminu Momo won the best actor award while Lawal Ahmad won the award for the best supporting actor, 2017.

Ali Nuhu won the face of Kannywood Award 2017 and his son, Ahmed Ali Nuhu, won the best child actor award.

The awards for the Best Actress and Supporting Actress were not mentioned at the ceremony.

See nominees and winners here:

BEST KANNYWOOD ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Adamu A. Zango

Yakubu Mohammed

Ali Nuhu

Sadiq Sani Sadiq

Aminu Sheriff Momo – Winner

Suleiman Basho

Rabiu Rikadawa

KANNYWOOD BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Nuhu Abdullahi

Abdul Sheriff

Lawal Ahmed – Winner

Haruna Talle Mafata

Rabiu Daushe

Rabiu Rikadawa

KANNYWOOD MOST PROMISING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Shamsu Dan-Iya

Garzali Miko

Ado Gwanja

Ibrahim Daddy – Winner

Khalid Lamaj

Ibrahim Usman

KANNYWOOD MOST PROMISING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Sadiya kabala

Sadiya Adamu

Maryam Yahaya

Hajara Isah – Winner

Maryam Gana

Asabe Madaki

Maryam Aliyu Yar’fim

KANNYWOOD BEST DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Yaseen Auwal

Hassan Gigg

Kamal S. Alkali – Winner

Falalu Dorayi

Sadiq Mafiya

Ali Gumzak

KANNYWOOD BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Abdul Smart

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Sani Sule Katsina – Winner

Naziru Danhajiya

Musa Jammaje

Ibrahim Jidawa

KANNYWOOD BEST ACTOR SERIES ON TV AWARD

Hoomsuk Alex Jibrin

Abbas Sadiq

Ibrahim Daddy – Winner

Khalid Lamaj

Ibrahim Usman

KANNYWOOD BEST ACTRESS SERIES ON TV AWARD

Hannatu Bashir

Beatrice William Auta

Rashida Labbo – Winner

Rukaiya Dawayya

BEST KANNYWOOD ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME ON TV AWARD

Gari Yawaye (D I TV)

Mata Adon Gari (Dadin Kowa Starimes) – Winner

Zafafa 10 (arewa 24 TV),

Ina dalili (liberty TV),

BEST HAUSA SERIES ON TV OF THE YEAR

Rayuwa

Mairo

Kukan kurchiya – Winner

Yanzamani

BEST KANNYWOOD FRIENDLY TV STATION AWARD

Liberty TV

Arewa 24 TV

D I TV

Dadin Kowa (Startimes) – Winner

Farin Wata

NTA Hausa

FACE OF KANNYWOOD OF THE YEAR

Jamila Umar Nagudu

Adamu A. Zango

Ali Nuhu – Winner

Yakubu Mohammed