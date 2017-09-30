INTERVIEW: Why I am Kannywood’s most sought-after editor – Aminu Mu’azu

Related News

Aminu says his quest for perfection and professionalism has made him the pick of every director and filmmaker in the Industry. In an Interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja, the movie editor said “I believe in perfection and that is my ingredient.”

PT: Every producer and director in Kannywood wants you to edit their films. What is the secret?

Aminu: I have been editing movies all my life and I believe in research and perfection. I take my time to edit films. I do not rush when editing. I employ all my skills and technical know-how in film editing in order to give my client what he desires.

PT: What are the ingredients of your skill?

Aminu: (Laughs) Don’t think it is juju ooo; it is purely commitment and always wanting to learn. My ingredients are research and I try always to do something different from what people are used to. That is all.

PT: We understand that you have also ventured into directing, is that true?

Aminu: Yes I have. But I have only directed one film for now, ‘ AL’UMMAN MU’. It is yet to be released.

PT: Are you going to stop editing movies and focus on directing?

Aminu: No, no. Editing flows in my blood. No matter what I do, I still want to edit videos. Go out there and ask, any video editor who has excelled in the career will never want to leave it. We will rather add other things to it than leave it all. I have a friend, he is also a very good editor, I always look up to him. He is a content editor, he does a lot of things now and he never quits editing. He does IT, he is a new media trainer, digital strategist, news editor and very good in all that and he has never quit editing. It is like a way of life once you get into it.

PT: Do you have people that you train now and assist you?

Aminu: I have a registered company, ‘Media Suite’. People work in the company and I train them.

PT: What will Media Suite look like in the next five to 10 years?

Aminu: Already I have created a YouTube page where I upload all my work. I am also starting well-organized training classes for young people who want to venture into editing. This time around, it will be like a fully registered institution, God willing.

PT: How many people have you trained so far?

Aminu: I have trained well over 10 who are now working independently. And I have some now who are with me working.

PT: How did you start editing?

Aminu: I actually have passion for anything that requires creativity and when the movie industry started, I was among the first that were learning the work. It was very elementary. From then I started building some kind of network and learning anywhere I am. I met Yakubu Aliyu in Abuja who is a great mind and inspiration to me too. I also met Mohammed Lere in Kaduna, he too was a fabulous and funky editor full of ideas. I met many others who we learned from each other.

PT: What is the best movie you have edited?

Aminu: All the films I edited are my best. I spend my money even beyond what I get from producers to empower myself. I enroll in online training and even pay huge sums to get trained. I attend workshops and seminars, I watch a lot of YouTube and follow up with my friends too.

PT: What is you dream on editing films?

Aminu: I want to edit a Kannywood film that will look like the Transformers, The Mummy, combining real humans with animation.

PT: Thank you, Aminu.

Aminu: Thank You PREMIUM TIMES. Have a good day