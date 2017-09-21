Kannywood: Hadiza Gabon features in first Nollywood movie

Related News

Kannywood award winning actress, Hadiza Gabon, has featured in her first Nollywood movie.

Following the footsteps of Ali Nuhu, Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed and Maryam Booth, Hadiza will feature beside Mike Ezuruonye who invited the actress to feature in his new film titled “Lagos real fake life.”

Hadiza shared some shots of the scenes from the movie on her Instagram page.

‎Meanwhile, speaking to Nasidi Adamu of the BBC Hausa, Hadiza said she obliged to the invitation when she was called upon by Mike.

“This is not the first time I am acting in an English based film. I did so when I went to America but this is the first time I am featuring in a Nollywood film.”

“It was Nollywood veteran actor who invited me to feature in his new film. Even though I also told him that I will only act in scenes that does not contradict my religious teachings and tradition, he was cool with that,” Hadiza said.

Hadiza also said she felt very comfortable during the whole shooting and is happy to be part of the project.

“I love everything and I hope to continue acting in Nollywood,” she said.