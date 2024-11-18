‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs,’ a book that speaks to the most brutal military era in Nigeria’s history, was publicly presented in Abuja on Monday.

The book was authored by Ralph Sixtus Babatunde (RSB) Bello-Fadile, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, who recounts not only his experience but also the story of his life and career.

The event was chaired by former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and had in attendance the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar; former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki and several other dignitaries.

The 400-page book chronicles the early life of Mr Bello-Fadile, his service in the Nigerian military and his close shave with death after his arrest in 1995 during the military rule of late General Sani Abacha.

Mr Bello-Fadile was a principal actor in the 1995 “phantom coup” against Mr Abacha.

In the book, he chronicled how he was arrested, tried and sentenced to death in the tragic saga that implicated dozens of prominent Nigerians, including Olusegun Obasanjo (a general and former military Head of State who would later be elected the first president under the current dispensation), his erstwhile deputy, Shehu Yar’Adua, a retired major-general who died in Abakaliki prison and Lawan Gwadabe, a retired brigadier general.

Mr Bello-Fadile served his prison sentence in Argungu, Kebbi State.

The book was published by Premium Times Books, the book publishing arm of the Premium Times Group.

Musikilu Mojeed, the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, said Premium Times Books is on a mission to keep publishing books that continually “deepen knowledge on important aspects of our lives, and which continue to serve as crucial resources for engaging with our histories and experiences.”

“We intend to keep at this role and will continue to offer our services to major documenters and interpreters of experience like Dr Bello-Fadile, as he does the unprecedented and embarks on his tenth life,” Mr Mojeed said at the event.

The five-chapter memoir gives an insight into the life of a man determined to rise above every limitation.

According to Mr Mojeed, Mr Bello-Fadile’s memoirs “extend the frontiers of what we know about this country and the various actors in one of its most foremost institutions – the Nigerian Army – and how their actions have defined the course of the nation’s history at critical periods.”

Former military leader Ibrahim Babangida wrote the foreword.

Mr Babangida was represented by his daughter Aisha at the event where she read his prepared speech. The former dictator said the idea of Mr Bello-Fadile’s nine lives can easily be discerned from his professional trajectory, both as an officer and a lawyer.

“He is also very prolific from his military career days from when he took permission to study law and follow the academic ladder until he obtained his PhD in law. His academic climb helped to deepen his knowledge about law and society, justice and discipline,” Mr Babangida said about the author.

“Despite all his tribulations in the military, he kept his eyes on the ball, buoyed by determination and unshakeable faith in his conviction to conquer the world around him. He was brave, fearless and courageous, and he still is. He was a man of few words, but his depth and skills in terms of knowledge of operational engagement were remarkable. Nine Lives isn’t enough catchphrase to capture the picturesque details of Bello-Fadile, especially in the twilight of his military career when he was branded into a phantom coup that sent him into solitary confinement,” the former military dictator said.

Mr Bello-Fadile’s memoir, according to Mr Babangida, “derives its title from the concept of feline immortality, symbolising the exceptional circumstances in which Bello-Fadile has managed to endure life’s hardships.”

Earlier in his speech, former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said Mr Bello-Fadile, in the course of his military career, demonstrated a remarkable dedication to the core values that define Nigeria’s armed forces: loyalty, discipline and sacrifice.

“His story, as told in this book, shed light not only on the extraordinary challenges he faced but also on the profound role the military plays in upholding democracy, securing peace and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” Mr Abubakar said.

Nigeria at this moment faces significant economic and social security challenges, Mr Abubakar added. “Therefore, it is imperative that we look to figures like Mr Bello-Fadile as sources of inspiration. His example shows that through perseverance, hard work and the spirit of patriotism, we can navigate these difficult times. If young Nigerians can afford a similar attitude and an unwavering commitment to service, our country will emerge stronger and more united and more capable of facing future challenges.”

The book was reviewed by lawyer Agbo Madaki while the presidential candidate of SDP in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, was the chief book presenter.

Mr Madaki remarked that the narrating power of the author cannot be ignored as he was able to capture the interest of his readers through his vivid recollections of events and excellent poetic skill.

According to Mr Madaki, writing an autobiography serves various purposes, including personal, public, therapeutic, and professional benefits.

“On the personal plane, an autobiography helps with analysis of life experiences, accomplishments, and challenges leading to self-discovery. By doing so, one leaves a personal history of family and future generations. As part of the public benefit, an autobiography, from the sharing of experiences, helps to motivate and empower other people to attain their goals. It also offers insight into professions or historical periods. Writing an autobiography relieves stress, releases emotion, and helps in the process of focusing on the present through reflective writing. In writing his memoir, Bello-Fadile has achieved these objectives.”

Inside ‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs’

The book is divided into five chapters, each narrating events that shaped the author’s life.

Chapter One introduces the reader to the early life of Mr Bello-Fadile. A native of Kabba in Kogi State, Mr Bello-Fadile came from a humble background. His father was absent and the burden of raising a family fell on his mother. He holds the traditional title of Ajagunla of the entire Okunola. This title means a warrior who fought, succeeded, and became rich. In this chapter, the origin of the Kabba kingdom, the cultural tradition, and the scenery of the town are discussed, giving the reader an insight into where the author grew. His early education is also discussed in the first chapter.

After his primary school education, he faced immense difficulty finding funds to further his education. Getting enrolled into a free college was the only option. “My educational predicament brought to bear the unpleasant reality of the absence of a father to fulfil my educational needs,” he reflected.

With the assistance of a relative, Mr Bello-Fadile enrolled at the Teacher Training College, Ilorin, in 1966, where he received his Teacher Grade 2 certificate.

Between 1972 and 1974, he completed the 11th regular combatant course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). In 1974, he was granted sponsorship to study law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a feat no Nigerian military officer had achieved at the time. In June 1977, he bagged his LL.B degree, making him the first lawyer produced by the Nigerian Army.

Chapter two is titled, Service as the First Military Trained Lawyer. Here, the author details how he escaped possible death just for being picked as a defence lawyer by four officers who were accused of plotting a coup. He also details his involvement in the Enterprise, code-named Back to Barracks Campaign and subsequent arrest in February 1995.

In that chapter, the author narrates his interest in obtaining a master’s degree in military law at the Joint Advocacy School in America in 1979.

In Chapter 3, the author gives a detailed overview of Coups D’états in Nigeria, the unconstitutional changes of government as well as a revolution in Nigeria and its effects.

The frequency of coups d’etat is a key thematic issue that runs through the book and the effect of coups in Nigeria are well treated in this chapter. This chapter gives the reader a glimpse into how seriously coups and attempted coups are taken by the military government.

Chapter 4 is titled “The End of the Enterprise, The End Before the Beginning.” It is divided into subheadings such as “Badland,” “Hypothesis of the Enterprise,” “The Plot,” “The Plan,” “The Hunt,” and “My Trial.”

Mr Bello-Fadile opens Chapter Four of the book with this reflection. “Knowing the immense danger that lay ahead of daring to dream of a democratic Nigeria during my time in the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I did it all the same. I conquered every fear of failure with high spirits and earnest belief in the opportunities that come with true democracy.”

This chapter gives insight into the public face of the life of Mr Bello-Fadile, leading the reader to a web of conspiracy, betrayal, and false accusations. The author wrote how he was charged along with other officers with tracing illegal possession of firearms, and how he was found guilty of treason and sentenced to death by firing squad on the 14th of July 1995.

In chapter 5, Mr Bello-Fadile detailed his travails in detention, his near-death experiences and his release from prison when the former head of state, Mr Abubakar, granted him a state pardon on 4 March 1999.

