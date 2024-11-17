Former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, will chair the public presentation of Babatunde (RSB) Bello-Fadile’s memoirs.
The book titled, Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs, gives an insight into the remarkable life of the author as he navigated from a difficult early childhood through a career in the Nigerian Army that ended with his arrest over the alleged 1995 coup attempt.
“Knowing the immense danger that lay ahead of daring to dream of a democratic Nigeria during my time in the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I did it all the same. I conquered every fear of failure with high spirits and earnest belief in the opportunities that come with true democracy,” Bello-Fadile wrote in the memoir.
After facing a special military tribunal, he was found guilty of treason and sentenced to death by firing squad in July 1995.
Mr Bello-Fadile was one of the political prisoners released by General Abubakar in 1999, after the death of General Sani Abacha.
The presentation of the five-chapter and 400-page book will be held in Abuja on Monday, 18 November.
Legal practitioner and presidential candidate of SDP in the 2023 General Election, Adewole Adebayo, is the chief book presenter, while Agbo Madaki will review the book.
